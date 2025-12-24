Prayer Vigil held for Roger; Former Kam Fung Restaurant owner remains detained by ICE

By Wendy Post —

It has been five months since Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained the former owner of Kam Fung Chinese Restaurant, Roger Huang, upon his arrival at a scheduled appointment in Buffalo, N.Y. Since that time, Huang, also known as Kong Xiong Wang, age 50, has remained in ICE custody and detained in Batavia, N.Y.

Since that time, the New Hong Kong Restaurant, with its main location on Broad Street in Waverly, has taken over operations at Kam Fung Restaurant, located in the Price Chopper Plaza in Owego.

Amy Zseng, from New Hong Kong Restaurant, stated that she has always wanted to open in Owego. Zseng would not talk about the details of the restaurant during an October phone conversation; however, she did tell folks to be sure to stop by and visit them.

As for Roger and his family, they wait.

In a July article, this writer was able to confirm that Roger was detained by ICE. At that time, an offer of a plane ticket and some cash to self-deport was made by ICE, a deal that Roger declined, according to accounts from Carrie Snyder-Zembek, who is keeping the community informed on her social media page about the status of Roger.

In Carrie’s most recent post on Dec. 17, she noted that his case was being sent to Washington, D.C., for review and further decisions.

“We are weighing this information with cautious optimism,” Carrie wrote in her post.

On Dec. 15, community members gathered at the Courthouse Square in Owego to attend a candlelight vigil for Roger, organized by Indivisible Tioga NY. Supporters also continue to send letters to the detention center to advocate for his return to Owego.

A GoFundMe to help Roger and his family has now raised close to $32,000 of the $35,000 goal. These funds are for his legal costs and his family.

The decisions on Roger’s case could be determined within a few weeks, according to Carrie.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement website, at https://locator.ice.gov/odls/#/search, allows for the search of those detained by ICE, and lists their status only.

In the meantime, members of the Owego community continue to rally support for Roger, whose status within the database remains as detained, and the location is Batavia.