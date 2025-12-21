Holiday Magic: Winter Wonderland Brings Community Together in Newark Valley

Newark Valley marked the season in grand style last weekend with its annual Tree Lighting, Holiday Magic, and Winter Wonderland, a celebration filled with the kind of small-town magic that brings families together.

Newark Valley Community Connection (NVCC) along with the Village of Newark Valley, Newark Valley Historical Society, Northern Tioga Chamber, and other businesses and nonprofits, hosted their annual event on Saturday, Dec. 6, drawing strong attendance from families and residents across the area.

The village-wide event featured the tree lighting, Santa, wagon rides, campfires, a gingerbread contest, and live music.

At Newark Valley Community Connection, there was a holiday craft fair with local vendors, themed Winter Wonderland photo areas, children’s craft stations, lunch offerings, raffle baskets, and the popular cake walk.

Character appearances and festive decorations added to the cheerful atmosphere. NVCC expressed appreciation for the community’s support and participation.

“Seeing the smiles, laughter, and sense of connection reminds us of why this work matters,” the NVCC board shared, adding, “Events like this are a chance to share the small-town magic that makes this area a special place to call home, and we’re grateful to everyone who came out and to all who helped make the event a success.”

The organizers from NVCC added, “Holiday Magic has become a special tradition, and it’s wonderful to see our community come together each year.”

As NVCC continues to expand its programs and events, community members are invited to help sustain the magic through ongoing financial support and participation. Donations can be made at newarkvalleycc.com.

Residents who are interested in getting involved with future activities are encouraged and welcomed to reach out to the organization by calling (607) 308-1503 or emailing newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or visiting newarkvalleycc.com.

Newark Valley Community Connection is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to providing programs, events, and community-building opportunities for residents of Newark Valley and neighboring areas.

For more information, visit Newark Valley Community Connection at newarkvalleycc.com or visit its Facebook page.