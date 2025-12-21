A Pastor’s Thoughts: Clarity At Christmas 

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

Unfortunately, the message of God’s Word has become watered down through the years. Yet, there’s never been a message that has ever been given that is clearer than the message of the Bible. The further we get from Bible days, it’s possible for the message of the Bible to become more and more encased in confusion.

I’ve heard it said that “familiarity breeds contempt.” With regard to God, we can lose sight of His heart for us. It’s possible for a message to become watered down, and then, even if it’s understood, it can be taken for granted and not appreciated.

My heart is singular with regard to God’s Word. I have been reminded on multiple occasions that God is God and I am not. On Dec. 5, 1982, I was ordained and commissioned to preach and teach the Bible. There is an overarching message that gives clarity to it. That message is simply this: 1 John 4:10 (NLT) 10 This is real love—not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as a sacrifice to take away our sins.

At age 18, I realized that, in spite of the fact that I attended church all my life, I was not born again, which is to say I was not right with God. I was not saved. I began a journey that ended the day I accepted the free gift of God, who was and is and forever shall be the Lord Jesus Christ. It wasn’t anything that I DID physically. I simply received, by faith, Jesus as my Lord and Savior. In the fall of 1974 I made this decision, and I am forever grateful.

Alcoholism, suicide, abuse, religion, and prejudice were all part ofmy upbringing. Yet, now I’m enjoying life and am blessed by the goodness of God. God is the architect of everything in this world, from marriage, sexuality, government, and salvation. When all else fails, consult the owner’s manual, the Bible.

With clarity, I submit that salvation (being born again, being right with God) and knowing for sure that when a person dies, they go to heaven is forever vested and only found in Jesus Christ. A person must admit that they are a sinner, believe that Jesus died, was buried, and that He rose again.

Finally, a person must confess that Jesus is their Lord. Then, eternal salvation is theirs. This is my hope and prayer for all who read this article.

Merry Christmas!