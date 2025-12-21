What’s Happening for the Week of December 21, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side street entrance. Anyone who struggles with food or weight is welcome. For more information, call (607) 351-9504 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Narcotics Anonymous: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, beginning Nov. 6 until Dec. 25. These are open meetings. Please use the parking lot in the rear of the church; meetings are held in the Great Hall (upstairs).

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

GriefShare Support Group hosted by Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Held on Mondays through Jan. 5, 2026 from 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-register at griefshare.org.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

DECEMBER 20

Sunflowers Dancing School presents “The Nutcracker Ballet,” 2 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Community Players Theatre, 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by texting (607) 621-1954 or visiting www.sunflowerscommunityspace.com.

Live, Drive-Thru Nativity Event, 5 to 7 p.m., McKendree Church, 224 Owego Rd., Candor. From the warmth and comfort of your car, tune into their YouTube channel for an audio narration of the Christmas story. For those without a device to hear the narration, a printed version will be available. Visit www.mckendreechurch.com/ to learn more.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. Goodwill offering. Proceeds will benefit injured firefighter Jared Martin.

Paint with Laura, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Enjoy painting a cozy cabin in a winter scene. Bring a friend. Open to adults and kids ages eight and older. Call (570) 888-7117 to register. The cost is $5 per person.

DECEMBER 21

Charles Dickens, played by Gary Neal Hansen, reading his own performance edition of A Christmas Carol, will be LIVE, 4 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

DECEMBER 22

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Adventure Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Please call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

DECEMBER 23

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (No Storytime on Jan. 1.)

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Comic Book Club, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Talk about your favorite comics, manga, anime, and movies! For ages 14 and older. Call (570) 888-7117 if you have any questions.

DECEMBER 24

Candlelight Christmas Eve service of music, message, prayer, and praise, 6 p.m., Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Voluntary donations for the evening will support Christian suffering in Nigeria. All are welcome.

DECEMBER 25

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Threads Knitting and Crocheting Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This group meets each week to socialize and work on whatever personal projects they are currently working on.

DECEMBER 29

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Game Adventure Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They currently have a full D&D campaign, but contact the library at (570) 888-7117 if you are interested in joining. The Game Adventure Club is for adults and children ages 13 and up.

DECEMBER 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JANUARY 2

Senior First Friday Program – bingo, games, and lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call to register at (607) 625-3333.

JANUARY 3

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

Brunch followed by a Lessons and Carols concert with Valley Harmony, noon to 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Brunch will include ham, quiche, pancakes, bacon, muffins, and fruit. Brunch and concert suggested donation is $10, $6 for senior citizens and students.

JANUARY 8

Evening Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JANUARY 11

Twelfth Night, the end of the Christmas season and the beginning of the Carnivale celebration, 2 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. They will have free revelry with the Basin Street Jazz Band and maybe even a few cookies. All are welcome to this free community event.

JANUARY 12

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch will be meatloaf, potatoes, salad, and dessert. The cost for senior citizens is $5, and $7 for adults.

JANUARY 13

Gentle Yoga and Tea, 10 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Piloting a gentle yoga and tea program designed for anyone looking for slow, supportive movement and community connection. This is chair friendly, beginner friendly, and adaptable for a wide range of ages, bodies, and abilities. No yoga experience is needed. Drop in; donation-based.

JANUARY 15

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JANUARY 17

New York Forest Owners Association will have Tom Tasber speak on American black bears at a free, open-to-the-public annual potluck dinner. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; the meal is at 2 p.m. at Broome County Cooperative Extension, 840 Front St., Binghamton. Bring a dish to pass and your table service. They will provide beverages and a sheet of pizza. Please RSVP Steve at (607) 902-4090.

JANUARY 20

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Gentle Yoga and Tea, 10 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Piloting a gentle yoga and tea program designed for anyone looking for slow, supportive movement and community connection. This is chair friendly, beginner friendly, and adaptable for a wide range of ages, bodies, and abilities. No yoga experience is needed. Drop in; donation-based.

JANUARY 22

American Legion 401 Auxiliary Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The menu includes lasagna, salad, rolls, and cookies. The cost is $15 a plate. Eat in or take out.

JANUARY 24

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Sterling Silver Workshop, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Create your own hand-forged hook and eye bracelet. No experience needed.

JANUARY 27

Gentle Yoga and Tea, 10 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Piloting a gentle yoga and tea program designed for anyone looking for slow, supportive movement and community connection. This is chair friendly, beginner friendly, and adaptable for a wide range of ages, bodies, and abilities. No yoga experience is needed. Drop in; donation-based.

FEBRUARY 5

Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

FEBRUARY 9

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

MARCH 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.