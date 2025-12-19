Owego seniors give back!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

A group of residents who live at Owego Gardens, located at 130A Southside Dr. in Owego, N.Y., are giving back to the community this holiday season.

Several members of the Owego Gardens Bingo Club gathered on Dec. 5 to wrap gifts for two local families. Proceeds used to purchase gifts for ten children were collected from their weekly bingo games.

Looking back, it was around the February and March timeframe when Paul Nadon discovered a bingo game in a closet on-site. Along with his wife, Catherine Tobin, and several other residents, it was decided to start a weekly Friday Bingo Club. They first used pennies on classic bingo cards and then graduated to paper cards with daubers.

Paul’s idea was, he said, “to get people here involved in something.”

Although, not just to partake in the fun and camaraderie of playing the game, but also to extend themselves in helping their community.

A vote was raised to ask each Bingo Club player to contribute $1 per week for a collection box to be set aside and used for purchasing gifts at Christmas for area families.

Fast forward to today, and the Bingo Club collected $665 to purchase gifts. Upwards of 17 individuals are part of the club.

Contacts were made at a nearby church and school to help select the families. Paul and Catherine noted that they do not know who the recipients are but were given the ages of children so the group could purchase appropriate gifts. Four club members enjoyed shopping together for the perfect presents.

Catherine remarked, “We all know what it’s like; we’ve gone through trying times, too, so we wanted to give back.”

The Bingo Club has enjoyed this project so much that they are already planning for next year. Bingo is on a break for the holiday season, but the group is already looking forward to its return in January.