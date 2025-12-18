Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency Supports Toys for Tots Campaign

Since early November, the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency (TCVSA) has been assisting the Owego Marine Corps League and the United States Marine Reserves with their annual Toys for Tots Campaign. This was the first year that the TCVSA has taken part in the annual toy drive following a unanimous resolution passed by the Tioga County Legislature with a unanimous vote in October 2025 authorizing the agency to support the effort.

Collection bins were placed in all the county buildings, allowing employees and community members to donate toys for children in need this Christmas season. On Monday, Dec. 8, the Marine Corps League collected the donated toys from the County Office Building at 56 Main St. in the Village of Owego.

A total of eight collection bins were donated by Tioga County employees and local residents. Each bin contained approximately $600 worth of toys, for an estimated total value of $4,800. All the toys collected through the campaign directly benefit children in Tioga County.

Last year, Toys for Tots provided gifts to approximately 2,600 local children, ensuring families across the community could celebrate Christmas with joy.

The TCVSA and the Tioga County Legislature extend their sincere thanks to everyone who contributed and helped make this year’s campaign a tremendous success.

Please feel free to contact the TCVSA at (607)-687-8228 or email veterans@tiogacountyny.gov with any questions.