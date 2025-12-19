Gail’s Tails : ‘Cats for Christmas’

By Gail Ghinger —

It is the time of year all of us are looking for a home for the holidays.

First up is Misty. She is about a year old and was turned over to Gail recently with her mom and siblings. She is the friendliest of her family and ready for a home.

Next is Sparky, an orange male tabby who was found in March and born in early February. He was trapped near a wooded area by some trailers. It took a while for him to trust people, but he now loves rubs and is ready for older kids.

George is a large gray tabby male found on a friend’s property as a stray. He was advertised to try and find his owners as he is so friendly. He has been vetted and would be a good companion for anyone lonely.

Barney is a super sweet kitten about 15 weeks old and not neutered yet. He has his first shot and can be fostered until his surgery date.

Nanny is an older lady and has been with Gail for a few years. She would be best with adults only.

Liam and Lester are brothers who are about 10 months old now. They were born in a barn in Berkshire early in February. Liam does not have a tail. They are highly energetic and would be best with teenagers, not small children.

Rainbow was found as a kitten in April and came to Gail from a friend. She has been spayed and had her shots and is on the shy side.

Finally, Jeanie was born at Gails over three years ago. She is super smart, friendly and comes to her name. She would really love a home for Christmas.

If you would like to adopt any of these cats, please call Gail as soon as possible at (607) 689-3033.