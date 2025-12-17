‘Lights on the River’ highlights the magic of Christmas

By Wendy Post —

We are all familiar with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season: readying for guests, last-minute shopping, and all of the stress that often accompanies a hurried time of year. But if we take a minute and look around, we can also find beauty in this very special time of year.

Growing up in a period when department stores and mom and pop shops dominated the shopping industry, decorating for the holidays is a tradition that hasn’t faded with time, and neither has the reason for the season as churches and congregations offer special services.

“Lights on the River,” held this year on Dec. 5, is one of those events that brings folks out to experience some of this joy and to celebrate the season. Held each year in December, the event is marked by the lighting of a tree in the courthouse square, as well as the snowflake lighting that is scattered around the village and over the Court Street Bridge. This welcoming tradition is experienced by area residents and also attracts folks from out of town who are looking for that magical experience.

Ken and Sue Spink of Endwell, N.Y., visited Owego on Dec. 5, and shared their own experiences. This writer could not have encapsulated the evening as eloquently as the Spinks did, even highlighting the state win of the Tioga Tigers that happened on the same night, Dec. 5.

Here is a recap of their experience, reprinted with permission, for our readership to enjoy.

We found magic tonight. Christmas magic, in the hamlet of Owego, New York. The bridge lighting celebration brings people in from far and wide.

Tonight was a particularly cold one.

Arriving early, we settled down at The Owego Brewing Company so yours truly could enjoy a Scottish ale or two. We watched with pride as Tioga won the Class D state football title in the presence of a Tioga alumnus kicker.

Entering Lake Street, we stopped at a few of the local stores, including our favorite, Fuddy Duddy’s. Cookies and sponge candy procured, we then wandered the streets of Owego, watching the Christmas revelry firsthand.

“We were promptly seated at 6 p.m. in the Cellar Restaurant. While most people value the back deck tables in order to see the bridge lighting and fireworks, we were delighted to be seated at the front window. And that was when and where the magic began.

The line to see Santa stretched in front of us. The excitement on the faces of these toddlers was as pure a joy as ever seen in any Norman Rockwell painting. Better still were the expressions of sheer delight upon their departure. A small boy stopped in front of us as his father struggled to put on his mittens. His smile was angelic, and he waved to us as he mouthed, “SANTA!”

We waved back, mouthing, “Merry Christmas!”

His father, beaming with pride, waved too, and suddenly that void of empathy in my soul started to disappear.

This scenario repeated itself several times throughout our dinner, as child after child, smiling that innocent and bright Christmas grin, waved ecstatically. My heart started to feel a happiness and compassion sorely lacking over the last few months. It took me back to a place of deep and special feelings from long ago.

Our appreciation of being in the front window peaked as the town Christmas parade passed by us. Close enough to touch, the people, the vehicles, the entertainers, and the crowd paved a delightful road to the holidays. The scene was nothing short of Ralphie and family watching their parade in A Christmas Story.

We spoke with a couple eating next to us who were also enjoying the night. She had researched quaint towns for Christmas, and they made their journey from New Jersey to be in Owego. She was gushing as the events unfolded in front of our eyes. I looked at her, and the only words I could find were these: When you feel the joy of Christmas that you felt as a kid, that is true magic.

Our meal was fantastic, spirits were high, and there were nothing but smiles encountered as we left that small town of Owego, the town of Christmas past. But the memory will be tucked into this Boomer’s mind as closely as the Christmas’s of the late 60’s and 70’s. Maybe even more tightly.

As the years pass and those innocent feelings fade, this memory serves to remind me. Not just of beautiful moments of the past, but of the humanity that still remains to be cherished in one’s heart, if allowed to be let in.

My resolve this Advent and Christmas season is to let that humanity back into my heart and express tidings of joy and goodwill to all.

I wish the same for you, my friends.

Merry Christmas!