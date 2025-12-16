Community helps provide more than 750,000 meals through the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s 15th Annual Virtual Turkey Drive

ELMIRA, NY – Tioga Downs Casino Resort and the community came together to help provide more than 750,000 meals to those experiencing food insecurity in Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties during the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s 15th annual Virtual Turkey Drive.

“Our community showed incredible generosity once again,” said Mark Bordeau, president and CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. “Thanks to Tioga Downs Casino Resort and everyone who contributed, more than 752,000 meals will reach families across our region. Your support ensures our neighbors can celebrate with dignity and hope, and we are deeply grateful.”

All donations made during the 15th annual Virtual Turkey Drive stay within the community. Turkeys and meals are distributed to partner agencies, like pantries and meal sites, throughout the Southern Tier.