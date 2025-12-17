Readers’ Column for the week of December 14, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

A big shout-out to Jordan at Morning Light Landscapes in Apalachin on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 34 for being the Grinch. And she’ll be so uplifting during this holiday season. Thank you. Jordan, for the beautiful entertainment.

If you’d like to help a needy family at Christmas time instead of donating to a charity, give a waitress a nice tip. Chances are she’s a mom who’s working extra shifts just to put presents under the tree. She’s not going to ask for help, and she doesn’t qualify for anything, anyway.

The debate over whether it is “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays”: as Christians, we all know that this time right now is Happy Advent.

Don’t forget to tip your Pennysaver carrier this holiday season. They are out in all sorts of weather, bringing the local news to you.

I just received my car insurance for next year, and it’s gone up again for 2026. My car insurance is more than my local taxes now. NYS has the 7th highest premiums in the country. NYS Minimum Coverage averages $1,666, National Average $628. You can thank the state for its No-fault insurance policy, which requires Personal Injury Protection (PIP) coverage. PIP pays medical expenses regardless of who caused the accident, leading to higher premiums for all drivers. Unlicensed and uninsured driver laws not being enforced don’t help either.

National Political Viewpoints

To Trump, I’m still waiting for that beautiful day one you promised everyone.

Wake up, America! Mega resignations are coming. President Trump could still save himself and even get the Peace Medal he was after by switching tactics, viz. dumping Putin. He can do so by giving Ukraine 150 A-10 aircraft. The Russian economy is collapsing; many workers are not getting paid. They are now verbally protesting and carrying signs “STOP WAR.” The war has been devastating. I am a Vietnam veteran; I know Russian, and predict the war will end in 2026. Facts matter, so prepare for the outcome. I am a former captain in the USAF, now residing in Spencer.

Trump says he has no problem releasing the video of the boat attacks in the Caribbean, and then in a day or two, he turns around and backtracks and says, “Oh no, I’m not going to do that.” Trump always chickens out.

Gasoline came down about $0.10 to $0.12 a gallon since Trump went into office, but my electric bill shot up $60 a month. So, big deal! Thanks Donnie, keep up the good work.

And so it continues: the Democrats have been exposed to massive theft in the state of Minnesota, namely Tim Walz and IIhan Omar, this way of doing business may have worked before President Trump’s administration. The Democrats can continue to call the president names, but it will not stop President Trump from going after fraudsters and fakes. Tim Walz and IIhan Omar must resign. So, in answer to the question from last week’s column, do I still support Trump, the answer is clearly yes, along with millions of others in the United States. Thanks for asking.

Has anybody heard anything from the republican party on our huge increase in the national deficit? I don’t hear him talking about it, but that’s all I heard about under Joe Biden, was how much it was increasing. Well, I think our debt is increasing a lot more under Donald Trump than it did under Biden, and I don’t hear a peep from the Republicans. What, has the cat got your tongue?

Donald Trump makes me ashamed to be an American.

Politicians are the lowest form of life on Earth; Democrats are the lowest form of politicians. — George S. Patton

How many people are aware that Governor Hochul has released 7,000 criminal illegals into the streets of New York City to do as they please? They can walk the streets, use public transportation, travel, anything. These are people who have records for MURDER, RAPE, MULTIPLE DEPORTATIONS, AND ANYTHING ELSE IMAGINABLE. Do you really feel safe in this state? Or are you, like Hochul, feeling sorry for people who constantly and habitually do things that cause them to be unfit to roam around among us looking for more victims?

So our First Lady attends an event for Toys for Tots, admitting to the world that her husband, thus far, has not turned things around in this country and that the United States still has 15 million impoverished children whose parents can’t afford Christmas.

People who drank BOONE’S Farm as teenagers are immune to all viruses. — Dr. Marcus Welby

“So I’m not sure how much longer he’s going to be SecDef. But don’t worry; he already has a fallback position lined up. He’s going to be the wingman for that drunk raccoon.” — Stephen Colbert

President Trump just pardoned the ex-president of Honduras, who was convicted of conspiring to distribute 400 tons of cocaine into the US. He was found guilty and sentenced to 45 years in prison by a jury after a three-week trial, not by a “radical left judge.” He was pardoned not because he was innocent, but because he was a friend. Is this the morality you want in our president?

Let’s hope that in spite of all the Republican gerrymandering, it still isn’t enough to keep Congress under Republican control.

Trump’s war on drugs is focused on the wrong country; Columbia is the largest producer of illegal drugs, but they don’t have the oil reserves that Trump is after. Also, as long as there is a demand for the drugs, they will find a way to supply them. Put more emphasis on the users, duh.

“But the point is, in the middle of an active war against drug traffickers, Donald Trump has pardoned a man who smuggled in enough cocaine to give every American a Kash Patel face.” — Josh Johnson