‘Highway Santa’ is back!

The highway “Santa” is up to it again! The bearded man in the red suit has been spreading holiday cheer in Nichols for over ten years now. You can find him at a spot near the highway underpass in Nichols.

In an article written in 2022, Santa said he started coming to this particular location with the goal of sharing joy with drivers passing through, as well as a way to shine a light on the community, and remarked that he hopes to inspire others to be kind to each other every day, because, “There is just too much hatred in the world.”

That story can be found at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2022/12/27/highway-santa-spreads-cheer/.