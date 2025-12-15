No injuries reported in early morning fire

By Jay Bradley —

NICHOLS – Multiple units responded to an early morning residential fire at 85 Walnut St. in Nichols at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

As emergency services arrived, the front porch was fully engulfed, with the front portion of the house suffering damage, said Nichols Fire Chief Ray Thetka.

Fire officials said everyone involved in the blaze made it out safely, and that it took about 45 minutes to get things under control. The Red Cross was immediately notified to assist the family.

Tioga Center, Owego, Windham, Athens Township, Nichols, and Southside fire services responded to the blaze and remained on the scene for about two hours, Thetka said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Wendy Post contributed to this report.)