Furry Buddy Rescue Announces May Walk-A-Thon to Support Local Animal Rescue Efforts

[By Wendy Post]

On May 30, a fundraiser for Furry Buddy Rescue will take place at Newark Valley Trout Ponds, bringing animal lovers together for a day filled with food, music, vendors, raffles, giveaways, and much more. Walk-A-Thon T-shirts will also be for sale, benefiting the organization.

Participants were encouraged to log 30 miles between May 1 and May 30, while raising awareness and support for rescue animals in need. The month-long event concludes with the celebratory event on Saturday, May 30, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trout Ponds.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together in support of rescue animals while enjoying time outdoors and celebrating compassion for pets in need,” the organizers said.

Furry Buddy Rescue is an organization that assists with the homeless pet population in Newark Valley. Located at 4 Whig St., the nonprofit is operated by Daisy Williams, owner of Buff Daisy Fitness, at the same location.

Daisy grew up in Newark Valley, but returned when her father became ill. Prior to that, she had a gym downstate and was also involved in bodybuilding.

One community member described her as someone who has helped many people in the community with their health concerns and as a great community asset.

It was six years ago that her daughter, Erin, saw the need to help the stray cat population in the village, and they founded Furry Buddy Rescue. According to Debbie Demers, a board member for Furry Buddy Rescue, the organization has rescued 22 animals this year and adopted out 45 since January.

“We will rehab the kittens; the older cats are much harder to rehome,” said Demers, adding, “We get calls for feral cats, and will trap them, get them fixed, and then release them.”

The efforts and the organization are growing with the need, and funds keep them going. They are hoping that the May 30 fundraiser will do just that!

Aside from the vendors and all of the activities taking place there will be live music at the event. Scheduled are Greg Neff from 10-11:30 a.m., Vin Rosenbarker (an Elvis impersonator) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Old Country Pickers, who will perform from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 or 3 p.m.

The organization is hopeful that residents will come out and support these efforts.

The fundraiser is made possible thanks to the support of local sponsors, including NBT Bank, Southern Tier Network, Dick’s House of Sport, Martin’s Towing and Recovery, Martin’s Tree Service, Cardinal Lanes, Village Wine and Spirits, Shady Strong, Hollenbeck’s Grocery, Stoughton’s Farm, Scotts Lawn and Landscaping Care, Labroador Lumber, eNVy Pet Supply, McPherson’s Funeral Home, Getzke Auto Shop, Watts Works, Tri-Town Insurance, SweeTrees Maple, Dependable Disposal, Creekside Diner, Buff Daisy Fitness, and Edward Jones.

For more information, you can find Furry Buddy Rescue on Facebook or visit furrybuddyrescueinc.com.