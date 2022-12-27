Highway Santa spreads cheer!

Santa Claus is back in Nichols, N.Y.! On special occasions, Mrs. Claus joins him. The bearded gentleman in the fancy red suit and his lovely wife have been spreading holiday cheer in Nichols for seven years. COVID did interrupt their efforts during one season.

Since Thanksgiving, Santa Claus has nestled in a spot near the highway underpass in Nichols, and where he can be found waving to drivers. Tractor-trailers and passers-by honk their horns or wave back, and with visible smiles on their faces after seeing the festive duo.

Santa said he started coming to this particular location with the goal of sharing joy with drivers passing through, as well as a way to shine a light on the community, and remarked that he hopes to inspire others to be kind to each other every day, because, “There is just too much hatred in the world.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus both shared that their efforts are rewarding, and proclaimed, “We really enjoy making people happy.”

Santa’s schedule allows him to stop by Nichols daily, usually starting about 9 a.m., and where he spends upwards of two hours smiling and waving to busy traffic.

“I just really enjoy doing it,” Santa said, and explained that during the week he may see as many as 200 cars go by in the two hours he is typically there, and on weekends, as many as 500 or more cars pass by.

“If it seems a little busier on a given day, I do try and stay longer,” Santa commented, and added that he appreciates all of the honks and waves.

Some drivers stop to say hello, or others offer a donation of money.

Santa said, “If I do get any money donations, I send them on to area food pantries, like Tioga County Rural Ministry.”

Santa remembered one particular truck driver from early last week that stopped by to say hello, and said, as he chuckled heartily, “The truck driver wanted a selfie with me!”

Others have asked for a photo-op, too, and Santa reflected, “One little girl who stopped shared that she had some medical issues, and asked for a photo with me, and I was more than happy to oblige.”

Santa enjoys the coffee and cookies that people bring, too, along with countless positive sentiments, and he beams with pride whenever he hears, “We love you!”

There is a genuine love for Santa in the area, and he and Mrs. Claus were delighted to attend an event at a restaurant in Sayre, Pa. earlier in the month where they handed out candy canes and visited with children.

Mrs. Claus gleefully declared, “We got to give hugs to so many kids, we loved it.”

The season will soon be over, but Santa pronounced, “It makes my day when I see people being kind and generous to me, so I hope I have inspired them to always be kind and generous to each other.”