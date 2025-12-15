Christmas in Richford includes Pearl Harbor Remembrance

On Dec. 7, and as a remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day, the Richford Community came together for a celebration honoring our local living and deceased veterans. The evening was led by local members of the Dryden American Legion and Auxiliary Post 1134 in Dryden, New York.

Personalized Christmas bulbs, each bearing a family‘s veteran’s name, were placed on remembrance trees honoring these veterans, displayed on the Richford Historical Society’s grounds.

In memory, the names of all veterans were read, and taps were played for those deceased.

The sale of bulbs raised over $500 to be donated to the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency to further support the prevention of veteran suicides.

Dennis Mullen, Director of the Veterans Service Agency, was in attendance and commented that he was truly appreciative of the Community Celebration and support for veterans.

Dennis can be reached at the agency in Owego and contacted at (607) 687-8228.

Christmas in Richford was also highlighted by 20 decorated trees on the grounds representing area families, businesses, and organizations.