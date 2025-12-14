What’s Happening for the Week of December 14, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER

Narcotics Anonymous: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, beginning Nov. 6 until Dec. 25. These are open meetings. Please use the parking lot in the rear of the church; meetings are held in the Great Hall (upstairs).

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

GriefShare Support Group hosted by Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Held on Mondays through Jan. 5, 2026 from 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-register at griefshare.org.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

DECEMBER 14

Pet Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, Hickories Park, Owego. Donations are accepted for the dog park. There will be treats and toys for the pups (while supplies last). Sponsored by Coco Chanel No. 5.

Advent Jazz Vespers by the Presbybop Quintet, 4 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. The Christmas Eve Band will present seasonal vespers featuring the immortal music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Light snacks are available in the Fellowship Hall at 3 p.m. before the event.

DECEMBER 15

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Holiday Cookie Sale: $10 per dozen for a variety of cookies. Call (607) 699-3302 to order no later than Dec. 15. Pick up on Dec. 19 between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Nichols Presbyterian Church on Main Street. Please use the side door.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join other kids and adults to play tabletop games. Open to all ages, but kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

DECEMBER 16

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Winter Wonderland, 12:15 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy light refreshments, hot cocoa, and a holiday performance by the Owego Free Academy Music Department. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Threads Knitting and Crocheting Group, Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This group meets each week to socialize and work on whatever personal project they are currently working on.

Creative Corner: Teen Art Club, 5 to 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This month will be a crafty home makeover. They will take an ordinary dollhouse and make it into a gingerbread village house. This event is free and open to grades six through 12. Please call (570) 888-7117 to register.

Tioga Central Music Department Free Christmas Concert, 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, Main Street, Tioga Center. Hosted by the TC Sr. Citizens Club.

Free Vaccine Clinic, 5:30-7 p.m., The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton. Dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a secure crate.

DECEMBER 17

Contemporary Book Club: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

Tales and Tails Book Club, 4 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The group will discuss “Because of Winn-Dixie” by Kate DiCamillo and meet a furry friend from the Animal Care Sanctuary! Selected book titles are recommended for ages eight to 12 but older and younger children are welcome to attend if they are interested in reading the book. Stop in at the library to pick up your copy today.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m. in the Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation, 4 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, Economic Development and Planning Conference Room #109, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 18

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (No Storytime on Dec. 23.)

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Combined Evening and Afternoon Book Club – Marple: Twelve New Stories by Agatha Christie, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Each workshop has a nutrition lesson and cooking demonstration, complete with free samples to enjoy. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Holiday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes spiral ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, and dessert. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Suggested contribution of $5 for those aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Book Clubs for Adults, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The Spectacular by Fiona Davis at 1 p.m. At this meeting, they will be discussing it and getting the book for January. Choose your own title Book Club is at 6 p.m. This group chooses its own book according to a designated prompt and discusses it monthly. This month, they will be discussing their favorite books.

DECEMBER 19

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The menu includes baked fish with macaroni and cheese, vegetables, dessert, and a beverage. Suggested contributions for ages 60 and over are $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them for stories, songs, a craft, and a puppet show. Ms. Jess will read Christmas stories. The Puppet Theatre will perform at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. They will have playtime with blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

DECEMBER 20

Sunflowers Dancing School presents “The Nutcracker Ballet,” 2 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Community Players Theatre, 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by texting (607) 621-1954 or visiting www.sunflowerscommunityspace.com.

Live, Drive-Thru Nativity Event, 5 to 7 p.m., McKendree Church, 224 Owego Rd., Candor. From the warmth and comfort of your car, tune into their YouTube channel for an audio narration of the Christmas story. For those without a device to hear the narration, a printed version will be available. Visit www.mckendreechurch.com/ to learn more.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. Goodwill offering. Proceeds will benefit injured firefighter Jared Martin.

Paint with Laura, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Enjoy painting a cozy cabin in a winter scene. Bring a friend. Open to adults and kids ages eight and older. Call (570) 888-7117 to register. The cost is $5 per person.

DECEMBER 21

Charles Dickens, played by Gary Neal Hansen, reading his own performance edition of A Christmas Carol, will be LIVE, 4 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

DECEMBER 22

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Adventure Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Please call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

DECEMBER 23

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 24

Candlelight Christmas Eve service of music, message, prayer, and praise, 6 p.m., Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Voluntary donations for the evening will support Christian suffering in Nigeria. All are welcome.

DECEMBER 29

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JANUARY 3

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

JANUARY 17

New York Forest Owners Association will have Tom Tasber speak on American black bears at a free, open-to-the-public annual Potluck Dinner. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., the meal is at 2 p.m. at Broome County Cooperative Extension, 840 Front St., Binghamton. Bring a dish to pass and your table service. They will provide beverages and a sheet of pizza. Please RSVP Steve at (607) 902-4090.

JANUARY 22

American Legion 401 Auxiliary Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The menu includes lasagna, salad, rolls, and cookies. The cost is $15 a plate. Eat in or take out.

FEBRUARY 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

MARCH 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.