Local Author Book Fair taking place during Moonlight Shopping

Spellbound Books recently announced they will host 11 local authors at their 20 Church St. location in downtown Owego during Moonlight Shopping hours on Dec. 18.

Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., authors Patrick Egan, C.W. Briar, H.R. Cole, Lindsey Williams, Veronica Shedden, Trisha Johnson, Richard Liese, Lauren Garnett, S. J. Winters, Dee Calvasina, and Sarah Dulany-Gring will be on hand at Spellbound to sign their books and answer questions.

Email spellboundowego@gmail.com for more information. To learn more about Moonlight Shopping in downtown Owego, visit www.owego.org.