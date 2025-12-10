Turning Tides: a solo exhibition by Mia Hause Presented at TAC in December

The Tioga Arts Council recently announced they will present NYSCA Individual Artist Award Winner, Mia Hause, and her solo exhibition, Turning Tides. The exhibition was set to open during Lights on the River, Dec. 5, at 179 Front St. from 5-8 p.m.

The project is titled “Turning Tides,” in reference to the language used by many of the women and mothers the project represents when discussing their service and advocacy “to turn the tide on substance use-related deaths.” The phrase also broadly refers to reversing circumstances, akin to the goal of many mothers who have lost their children to harness the power of their grief for justice, in hopes of ensuring that no one else has to suffer the same losses they have.

“Turning Tides” is an exploration of advocacy as it has become a form of domestic labor for many mothers who have been impacted by the opioid epidemic. There are countless women across the country and in New York who have cared for children living through addiction and who have lost their children to substance use and have been beckoned to dedicate themselves to filling the gaps in our system that lead to these losses. These are mothers who operate syringe programs in their communities, who buy suboxone off the street to help their children recover when they are facing medical discrimination. They rally in front of places like the Supreme Court, demanding justice and responsible spending of opioid settlement dollars, which they call “blood money” materialized from their children’s deaths.

This exhibition is recommended for audiences 18 and older because it explores adult themes that some may find triggering. Turning grapples with topics of contemporary life, including drug use, overdose, family struggles, and mental health.

There will be an artist talk on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., and the exhibit will remain open until Dec. 27 Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts Council’s gallery on Front Street.

For more information, you can email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

The TAC would like to thank the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) for making this exhibition possible.