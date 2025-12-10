‘Pet Photos with Santa’ Returns to The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park

Back by popular demand, the Owego Dog Owners Group invites the community to come down to The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park to get your pet’s photo taken with Santa!

This year’s photo shoot will take place on Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the dog park, located within Hickories Park in Owego; watch for the signs.

For a $5 donation, have your pet’s photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a.k.a. Wally and Mary. There will also be refreshments, a small gift for your pup (while supplies last), and information on the dog park and how you can get involved. The dog park will also be accepting donations of pet food to be given to a local shelter.

Also, at approximately 11 a.m., the outgoing Town of Owego Supervisor, Don Castellucci, will be presenting the park’s volunteers with a proclamation recognizing the group for their hard work and volunteerism.

The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park is 100% volunteer-run and operates as a nonprofit to provide a safe location for exercise for both canines and their owners. The agility area provides an opportunity for athlete dogs to advance their skills. The organization’s board works hard to secure funding to keep the park operational for everyone to use. Please consider throwing them a bone this holiday season; the furry friends will appreciate it. To learn more, follow The Rebecca Weitsman Dog Park on Facebook. To help out directly, click on PayPal.Me/OwegoDogs.