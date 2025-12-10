Readers’ Column for the week of December 7, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

While everyone is sympathetic to the plight of people experiencing homelessness, there are two words that go hand in hand with it: trespassing and littering, both of which are illegal.

~

The snowstorm on Tuesday brought heavy, wet snow. While I was shoveling my driveway, my neighbor came with his snowblower and helped me finish. Shortly after, the small white plow came and cleared the sides. I thanked him so much for this, as for the last two years we had to shovel 6-feet of snow away from our mailboxes. Thank you Town of Tioga for the small plow this year. I hope it continues. — Gail Ghinger

~

We had so many lovely programs to enjoy in this fall and holiday season: the Apple Festival, PorchFest, Village Appreciation Night, Holiday Showcase, Lights on the River, and another free program, a vibrant forest of colorful trees and more at the O Tannenbaum exhibit at the Tioga County Historical Society, running through Dec. 13. The holiday spirit is alive and well in Owego with other towns and villages, including Candor. Newark Valley is hosting Holiday Magic on Dec. 6. Bring the whole family.

~

Noah’s Ark had only one way in: one door. All were invited to enter. Only eight chose to believe and enter. God shut and sealed the door. Only after it was too late did everyone want to enter. Which side of the door are you standing on?

National Political Viewpoints

When in the world are you Republicans going to wake up, come to your senses, and realize that Trump is an evil second coming of Hitler? He is doing the same things as Hitler, only worse, as he is operating on a larger scale. Do you still support this guy? Have you all lost your minds? Think for yourself, start using your brain and don’t listen to Fox News or foolish Trump!

~

Over 5,000 people in the Justice Department have either resigned or been forced out since Mr. Trump took office. Many of them left because they refused to prioritize personal loyalty to Trump over the Constitution and the rule of law. Others were upset that the Department was being used to target Trump’s political enemies. This is what happens in a Stomaria regime, not in the USA.

~

I see our president is trying to cause trouble for the former military intelligence personnel because they came forward and spoke the truth about the illegal orders. Gas prices are at least 20 to 30 cents higher than they were a year ago.

~

Trump says tariffs do not cause inflation; then he turns around and claims that all these food prices are too high. So now he’s going to lower the tariffs. Well, why bother lowering the tariffs? Remember, it has no effect on inflation. This guy is a businessman? Come on, he has no idea what the heck he is doing!

~

James Comey and Leticia James both belong behind bars!

~

This is going to be a direct quote. Here we go: “Members of Congress, understand that this president doesn’t seem to care about the Constitution or the rule of law. I have to say that there is nothing more patriotic than standing up for the Constitution right here, right now. This week, the president is clearly not doing that.” This is from former astronaut and current Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, who sits on the Armed Services Committee.

~

Strength: unity through diversity.

~

We are surrounded by clowns, and you are the demented circus master. That’s what this is: a circus! We don’t even know what they are carrying in those boats. However, we do know that the Haundorian man whom Trump just pardoned was carrying tons of cocaine into the United States. But that’s okay; he must have paid him something because if you give Donald money, you can get anything. So this is where we are. Maybe fishermen, maybe drug dealers being blasted out of the water, and the one who confesses to it is pardoned.

~

For everyone who’s proud of marching in the ‘No Kings’ foolishness. Maybe no one told you we don’t have a king. IN FACT, we have fair and free elections every four years to elect a president. Maybe you didn’t hear that in 2024 the majority of voters, the Electoral College, and all seven swing states voted for Donald Trump. He is running the most transparent administration ever. He is doing exactly what he promised he would do.

~

God ran out of locusts, so He sent Democrats. ‘Melvin T. Loophole’

~

In an effort to silence any dissent and news coverage he doesn’t like, President Trump has sued CBS, ABC, BBC, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The Des Moines Register, Chicago Tribune, The New York Times, Washington Post, and even Simon and Schuster Publishing Company. This is intimidation and directly violates the First Amendment. Are they all really ‘fake news’?

~

Do you have a message you want to share with the world? Join a small group braving the cold on Monday afternoons near the Court Street Bridge. Voice a complaint, support a cause, express gratitude, spread information, and more. The current time is between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Please join us unless the weather gets really fierce. Exercise your First Amendment rights!

~

College student deported on her way home for Thanksgiving: “A 19-year-old Babson College student, Any Lucía López Belloza, was detained at Boston Logan Airport and deported to Honduras within 48 hours, despite a federal court order barring her removal. There is no clear record that Belloza was properly notified of the 2015 deportation order cited by ICE. Belloza, who came to the U.S. at age seven and had no idea she was subject to removal, was shackled and transferred through Texas before being flown out of the country.” Drop Site Daily: December 1, 2025

~

Virginia Roberts Giuffre: “I was trafficked to many different types of men. I was trafficked to other billionaires. I was trafficked to politicians, professors, even royalty. So, the circles that Jeffrey Epstein ran in weren’t your typical setting of human trafficking, you know, and it was — it was the elite of the world. It was the people who run the world. They were the most powerful people in the world. And those are our leaders. Those are the people that we are supposed to look up to. It’s corrupt. It’s corrupt to the core.” (From a 60 Minutes interview in 2019)

~

Has anyone seen a picture of Keystone Kash Patel where he doesn’t look like a deer caught in the headlights of an oncoming car?