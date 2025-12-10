Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 25, 2025, property located at 234 Main St., Village of Owego, from Patrick and Melissa Dacquel to Donald Jr. and Caitlyn Morrison for $331,000.

On Nov. 25, 2025, property located at 107 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee by Atty in Fact to Eric Waters for $47,000.

On Nov. 26, 2025, property located at 36-38 Orchard St., Village of Waverly, from Clyde and Monica Knolles to Allan and Jennifer Uettwiller for $125,000.

On Dec. 1, 2025, property located at State Route 96, Town of Spencer, from Gianni and Jacinto Maratea and Ryan Miller as Vice President of Spencer Van Etten Youth Association Inc. to Patrick and Penny Janiak for $85,000.

On Dec. 1, 2025, property located at 109 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Rita Kovarik to Jody and Elizabeth Laforest for $120,000.

On Dec. 1, 2025, property located at 177 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Bradley Felt and Donette Hutchison to Jacob and Kirsten Gallo for $271,000.