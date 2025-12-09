Maggie Hamed seals the deal during signing ceremony for Pace University

On Nov. 24, Maggie Hamed, an Owego Free Academy senior, sealed the deal on her continuing athletic and academic career during a signing to Pace University, where she will join the volleyball team. The official signing ceremony took place in the OFA lobby.

Known at OFA as a standout volleyball player, Maggie will now join the Pace University program, which competes in the NCAA Division II Northeast 10 Conference.

Maggie Hamed has had a distinguished career with the OFA volleyball program over five total years on varsity. Maggie’s team championship success includes 5x Division, 2x STAC Champion, and 4x Sectional Champion.

In her five-year varsity career, Maggie has totaled 1,064 kills, 457 digs, 201 assists, and 143 aces.

Maggie’s individual honors include: 2025 – All-Conference; 2024 – All-Conference, NYS Class A Tournament Team, Elite 15 Players Team of the Fall; 2023 – All-Conference, 4th Team All-State, Greater Binghamton Player of the Year, Elite 10 All-Star Team of the Fall; and 2022 – All-Conference.