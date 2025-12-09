‘Hitting the Jackpot’; Tioga Downs delivers $2 million to nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

By Wendy Post —

On Dec. 2, Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awarded over 120 nonprofit organizations throughout the Southern Tier and Northern Pennsylvania during a luncheon held in the hotel events center. Additionally, Jeff Gural personally donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier in an effort to further help combat food insecurity in our region.

Recipient organizations from Chemung, Tioga, Broome, and Bradford counties were awarded funds to assist in their efforts to address and combat local poverty and deterioration by supporting food pantries, senior organizations, youth-based organizations, hospice, a variety of animal welfare organizations, and others during the 30-minute presentation.

Captain Joseph Hansen, from the Salvation Army’s Binghamton location, was on hand along with representatives from two of the organization’s other locations. According to Captain Hansen, their work has been very busy.

“Addressing needs is a heavy problem right now,” said Captain Hansen, noting that 20-25% of the population in Broome County alone is food insecure.

Captain Hansen’s agency offers a mobile pantry on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of each week at three locations: Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at 3-5 Griswold St., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Post 80 at 76 Main St., and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Presbyterian Church at 2 Main St. in Johnson City.

Captain Hansen added that the pantry serves about 15 to 20 families per day through its mobile effort. The award from the foundation, Captain Hansen stated, will definitely help.

Crystal Gilt and Nicholas Chase were also at the award ceremony. Representing the Candor Emergency Squad, Gilt stated that the award is very important as they work towards getting a new roof and a narcotics safe at the facility.

Charles Martens, with Tioga Center EMS, stated that the money awarded will be used for a PowerLoad system.

“This will make things easier and safer when out on calls,” said Martens.

The organization conducts other fundraising activities throughout the year, including a first Saturday of the month breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at the station. The breakfast runs monthly until April. The station is also host to a pancake supper every second Saturday, from 5-8 p.m.

“We fundraise, but this money will definitely help us out,” said Martens.

Another organization, “Right Beside You,” operated by sisters Audra Marks and Sonya Bement, received funding this year to assist with their end-of-life doula practice. You can learn more about these efforts at rightbesideyou.care.

Terry McKendry, from Animal Care Sanctuary, was awarded on Tuesday and stated that the funds will help fill the needs that fell outside of their budget this year.

With 127 cats and 53 dogs being housed and cared for at the East Smithfield Sanctuary, McKendry stated, of the award, “This money is everything.”

The organization also runs a spay and neuter clinic, and McKendry stated that they have performed 4,735 spay or neuter procedures this year and will most likely hit 5,000 before the year ends.

Sue Sterpe, representing Wagfest, was a recipient of funds. According to Sterpe, the organization was set up to help families with expenses after the loss of a child.

“We have paid funeral costs, we have paid the gap in medical bills, and we have even funded autopsies,” said Sterpe.

The inspiration for the nonprofit arose from Sterpe’s own tragic loss. Her son, PJ Wagner, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in 2017.

“Cody Wall, John, and the others had a benefit to help me,” said Sterpe.

“We talked about it, and I decided to pay it forward,” she added.

The nonprofit was officially established in 2018 and continues to help families through the fund.

Over in Johnson City, New York, the J.C. Senior Center, located at 30 Brocton St., has seen the need increase for meals and social interaction and was very grateful to be awarded on Tuesday.

“We have activities, exercise programs, and time for socialization,” said Kim Robinson, who noted that they collaborate with Broome County’s Office for the Aging but run as an independent nonprofit.

“Federal funding cuts have also hurt us, so the award is even more important this year,” Robinson added.

Jim Weed, Director of Marketing for Tioga Downs, addressed the guests attending Tuesday’s award luncheon. He stated, of the dollar amount awarded, “It’s impressive that we can do this in these times of need,” and exclaimed, “To help over 120 agencies is amazing.”

Typically, the award from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation is $1 million, but Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs, wanted to award more, so he increased it to $1.5 million and then inflated it further, awarding $2 million last year and another $2 million on Tuesday.

And while over 120 organizations received grants, nearly 200 organizations applied this year, a record number of applicants, all of whom are encouraged to apply again next year regardless of whether a grant was awarded or not.

“Through the experiences shared by our award winners, we eagerly anticipate the ripple effects of these grants making a real difference close to home,” said Gural, adding, “There are countless organizations doing amazing work, often without the budget they truly deserve, and these grants aim to amplify their impact.”

For more information about the foundation and grant applications, visit www.tiogadowns.com/foundation/.