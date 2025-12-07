Ribbon-Cutting marks the launch of business incubator in downtown Owego

On Nov. 25, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and Tioga County Chamber Foundation marked the launch of a new pilot startup incubator with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The incubator will be housed in a historically significant building purchased in early 2025 by Les Wagner, a local business leader and member of the Tioga County Chamber Board of Directors.

You can read the full story about the project and the building, located at 178 Main St. in Owego, online at http://www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2025/11/24/tioga-county-chamber-of-commerce-and-chamber-foundation-to-launch-new-startup-incubator-in-historic-downtown-owego/.