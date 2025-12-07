Athens Senior Citizens News

The Athens Senior Citizens met on Nov. 13 for their Thanksgiving dish to pass meal at the Athens Wesleyan Church at noon. The president, Ted Benjamin, led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and said grace before the guests enjoyed the meal.

The group had 25 members present and two guests, Alice and Jim Vanderhoff, who provided musical entertainment later in the program.

The meeting started at 1 p.m. with a reading of the secretary and treasurer’s reports by Ginny Malone.

They discussed the group going to the Vtech center for the December lunch, but the idea was declined to go there, as the winter weather and parking would be hard for the group to handle. They noted that they would try this trip in warmer weather, along with any other trips planned.

Willie House had a Nov. 22 birthday. Raffle winners were Larry Raymond, Ruth Cleveland, and Gail Williams. Kay Park won the door prize.

Alice and Jim did an interesting program of fun facts from Google about Thanksgiving. They sang “Counting My Blessings” and “Give Thanks with a Grateful Heart.”

The group’s Dec. 10 Christmas Party meeting will be held at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wiliwanna Rd., at noon with a dish to pass lunch. Anita will bring meat and potatoes. Please bring a dish to pass, table service, and a drink. Coffee will be provided.

Sara Romanik will be the entertainment, and Wally Cady will be Santa Claus.