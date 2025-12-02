Owego Nazarene gathers for dinner to give thanks

By Sebby S. Truesdail

On Sunday, Nov. 23, the Owego Church of the Nazarene, located at 3732 Waverly Rd. in Owego, was host to their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

A Turkey Bowl was hosted and run by Jojo Golden, the Communications Director of the church, and it was held in the church’s backyard following the 11 a.m. worship service.

Offered for dinner were turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a variety of desserts.

You can learn more about Owego’s Church of the Nazarene by visiting their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/share/1BWP4kUqzS/?mibextid=wwXIfr.