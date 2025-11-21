NYSDOT announces paving project and changing traffic patterns in 2026

By Wendy Post

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) recently notified of a paving project slated for 2026, 2027, and 2028 that will affect traffic patterns for a 4.2 mile stretch on I86 (State Route 17) between Pumpelly Creek and the bridge over Marshland Road in the town and village of Owego.

This project is scheduled to begin during the 2026 construction season and be completed by the end of the 2028 construction season. Traffic will return to normal patterns each winter season.

Work Zone impacts for 2026 include Exit 64 and Exit 65 ramp repair work that will require temporary ramp closures. Only one exit will be repaired and closed at a time. There will be temporary single-lane and shoulder closures on the I86 mainline.

In 2027, all traffic will be on I86 eastbound lanes, with a single lane for each direction of travel. Westbound Exit 64 will be closed, and westbound Exit 65 will be closed.

For 2028, all traffic will be on I86 westbound lanes, with a single lane for each direction of travel. The eastbound Exit 64 will be closed, and eastbound Exit 65 will also be closed.

NYSDOT is accepting comments regarding this project. Please contact Project Manager, Collin Purdy, P.E., by mail at Region 9 Design Consultant Management, 44 Hawley St., Binghamton, N.Y. 13901; by calling (607) 721-8582; or by email at Collin.Purdy@dot.ny.gov.