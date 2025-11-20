Native American activities highlighted in November at Waterman Center

A portrait of Mohawk leader Tom Porter will be on exhibit at the Waterman Center in Apalachin during November to celebrate the Thanksgiving season. Listen to Tom Porter online with members of the Akwesasne Freedom School at www.foafs.org, giving the “Words Before All Else,” Opening Address (of Thanks to Creation) in a 10-minute video, and fill out the accompanying Activity Sheet at Waterman to share feedback.

The portrait is one of six works painted by Karen Kucharski last year for a NYSCA grant for an exhibition held at Waterman. The event was part of the Owego-Apalachin community’s recognition that respect for the People of the Longhouse, including the Mohawk Nation, fosters activities that celebrate peace and friendship between cultures. The Waterman Center has upheld these values for a long time and is proud to be part of this important project.

To find out more about Haudenosaunee Educational and Cultural Centers and activities across the region and state, search online at www.mohawkcommunity.org, www.ganondagan.org, and www.peacecouncil.net/noon.

To learn more about the Waterman Conservation Education Center, located at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin, visit www.watermancenter.org or call (607) 625-2221.