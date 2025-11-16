TAC to present ‘Grateful Dead’ tribute concert on November 22

The Tioga Arts Council announced they will host a Grateful Dead Tribute Concert Fundraiser featuring Mike Frank and Friends and the Crooked River Saints on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The show will take place at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy some classic Dead tunes and support TAC at this groovy fundraiser.

Mike Frank and Friends is an original rock and jam band from the North West, New Jersey region that was started in 2008 by original members Mike Frank and Steve Farrell.

Locally loved, the “Crooked River Saints” is a six-member band playing an array of classics and deep cuts, this time with a focus on The Grateful Dead.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, all to benefit TAC. Reserve your ticket at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/concert-fundraiser. All ticket sales are final and not refundable.

Asbury Sunset and Early Owego Antique Center offered support for this event.