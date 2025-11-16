Fun Run with an Olympian athlete!

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Sunday, Nov. 2, a Fun Run was held at Otsiningo Park, located in Binghamton. Hosted by Visions Federal Credit Union, the event offered a run with Emily Mackay, a 2024 Paris Summer Olympian athlete who competed in the women’s 1500m athletic event.

Emily is also a graduate of Union-Endicott High School, an alumna of Binghamton University, and she is a professional New Balance athlete.

The event also offered vendors from Confluence Running, Dick’s House of Sport, Batch Coffee, Triple Cities Runners Club, and UHS. There were also light refreshments, and “Engaged Entertainment” was spinning tunes.

Admission to the event was free, and the short-distance run of approximately 1-mile was open to all ages and abilities.

“This is a perfect way to get active, celebrate local pride, and be inspired by Emily’s journey from the community to representing Team USA on the world stage,” one of the organizers stated at the event.

You can check out Emily Mackay’s Instagram page by visiting https://www.instagram.com/emily_mac7?igsh=dnVjcmhwNG5lejJ3 or you can check out Visions Federal Credit Union events online at www.visionsfcu.org/visions-events.