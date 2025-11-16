Rotary Craft Fair set for November 16 at Owego Elks

Owego Rotarians will host the 15th annual holiday craft fair on Sunday, Nov. 16 at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoppers will find rooms brimming with carefully crafted gift items, from jewelry and textiles, to toys and home décor, and home and holiday decorations, all displayed with perfect timing just in time for the start of holiday shopping.

Rotarians sponsor the craft fair not only as an opportunity for local small business vendors to show their goods but also as a Rotary fundraiser for the global fight to finally eradicate polio.

Rotary’s proceeds from space sales, a special silent auction, a huge basket raffle, a 50-50, and the Created by Rotary table will go directly to the Rotary Foundation’s End Polio Now effort.

In a press release, Rotary representatives wrote, “Polio has killed, paralyzed, or crippled far too many people.” Along with the CDC and the Gates Foundation, it is Rotary’s goal to eradicate polio. If polio exists anywhere, it is a threat everywhere.

Entry to this event is free and includes the popular Emporium Market located in the same building, giving even more shopping opportunities. Parking in Owego is always free, so mark your calendar now.