The Old Coot Avoids Back-Seat Drivers!

By Merlin Lessler —

Back-seat driving is a term you don’t hear much anymore. It’s a throwback to the past, to the days when old-time comedian Milton Berle and his ilk joked about their wives being back-seat drivers. The men were at the controls, but the women determined when to step on the brake, where to turn, and how fast to go. She was so fearful of his driving that they sat in the back seat where it was safer.

It’s quite a sight to imagine: an irritated old geezer with sweat pouring down his face and his wife huddled in the back seat screeching orders at him. We’ve all experienced a back-seat driver at one time or another, though these days they don’t usually supervise from over your shoulder; they do it from the seat next to you, buckled in and protected by an airbag.

Unfortunately, the more the back-seat driver supervises, the worse we drive. We lose our ability to steer, brake, and shift in a safe and smooth fashion. “Turn left at the corner,” we’re told. “I know; you don’t have to tell me,” we whine. “Well, you missed it the last time!” (Of course I missed it; she didn’t tell me to turn.)

We don’t need a back-seat driver. It’s the other way around. Having a back-seat driver turns us into bad drivers; we miss turns, go too fast, and put the brakes on at the last minute. We unconsciously relinquish control when our driving is supervised.

I do just fine when I’m by myself. I take the correct route, I never get a speeding ticket, and I haven’t had an accident in decades. Yet, when my “driving coach” gets in the car with me, my superb driving skills slip out the door as she slams it shut.

I adjust my style to allow for the screeches and yells that will emanate from her side of the car. I shift into a new gear, “L,” short for Lazy. I no longer pay attention to the speedometer, the route, or street signs. I’m not on the lookout for cyclists, pedestrians, or jaywalking deer. Shifting into lazy isn’t a conscious thing; it sort of happens on its own.

I’ve learned (sort of) to be compatible with my driving supervisor. I guess things will change over time; I won’t even be at the wheel. I’ll be perched in the back seat of a driverless car, doing some screeching of my own.

