Holiday Window Decorating Contest set to take place in downtown Owego

By Wendy Post —

The 2025 Holiday Window Decorating Contest is set to begin in time for Holiday Showcase, planned for Saturday, Nov. 15, and will run through Lights on the River, set this year for Friday, Dec. 5, in the Historic Downtown District of Owego.

Headed up by Chris Knickerbocker, the contest will have voting taking place, with a QR code displayed on participating storefront windows. Last year’s contest had many displays, and there were over 500 votes rendered for the contest’s “People’s Choice” award.

“It was a close race last year, but ‘Up the Creek’ was the top vote-getter for their ‘Don’t Be Up the Creek This Holiday’ display!

The contest, sponsored by the Historic Owego Marketplace, is designed to bring additional attention to the charm of downtown Owego during the holiday season.

Patrons and visitors can vote for their choice of the best-decorated ground floor “storefront” windows via online voting on the HOM website, located at www.owego.org. Pictures of the decorated windows and a map of locations will be posted to social media, the HOM website, and promoted through local press.

You don’t need to be a member of HOM to participate. There is no fee or theme, and prizes will be awarded to the top vote-getters for “People’s Choice,” and prizes for those who vote!

If you choose to participate, the organizers will take a photo of your window and ask for the display’s name, which will be posted on social media for online voting.

Participants will also receive a flyer for their window with the QR code. Voting goes live on Nov. 15, so be sure to visit downtown Owego and take in the holiday displays.

To learn more, send an email to owegomerchants@gmail.com.