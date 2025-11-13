Candor Volleyball Captures Section IV Title; State Regional Round set for Saturday in Candor

By Wendy Post —

Candor’s Varsity Volleyball gained victory on Sunday, Nov. 9, bringing home a Section IV Class D title after a win over Spencer-Van Etten. Led by Head Coach Pam Quinlan, the team went in hoping for back-to-back titles.

Candor’s second consecutive Class D title advances them to the state tournament, where they clinched their first championship since 2019 last year.

On the school’s Facebook page, they wrote, “Congratulations to the Varsity Volleyball as they are once again the Section IV Class D Champions.”

The Coyotes will host Section X’s Tupper Lake this Saturday, Nov. 15, for the state regional round at 11 a.m.

Tickets are available at https://gofan.co/event/5339659?schoolId=NYSPHSAAIV.