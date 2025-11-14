Santa Jam 2025 taking place November 15 in Endicott

By Wendy Post —

On Nov. 15, from noon to 5 p.m. Santa Jam 2025, a benefit for Broome County Toys for Tots, will take place at the Endicott Elks Lodge, located at 16 No. Nanticoke Ave. in Endicott.

Santa Jam 2025 taking place November 15 in EndicottThe event will include live music by the Bro Bros, Friday at Fred’s, The Gents, and B-3 Band. There will be an acoustic guitar raffle and a 50/50 raffle held throughout the event, and new toy donations are appreciated.

A $10 donation is requested at the door, and kids 12 and under are free. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand for the event.

An extension of the event, things continue at the Topper Eatery and Saloon, located at 1001 Union Center Maine Highway in Endicott, from 7-11 p.m. where Revenants, Heavy Delish, and Drama Scream will perform for guests.

A $10 donation is requested at the door, and new toy donations will also be accepted during that portion of the event.

