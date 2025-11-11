Tioga County Property Transactions

On Oct. 28, 2025, property located at 38 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Steven and Rena Olmsted to Brooke Bauman for $200,000.

On Oct. 28, 2025, property located at 219 Talmadge Hill W., Town of Barton, from Lori Robinson to Karen Garrity for $95,000.

On Oct. 28, 2025, property located at 60 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Poooey Eichmann to George Hoffmier Sr. for $30,000.

On Oct. 28, 2025, property located at 3627 Bornt Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Warren and Patricia Harrold to Tina Murray for $325,000.

On Oct. 29, 2025, property located at 90 Parsons Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Elizabeth Hajaistron to Tyler Furton and Leah Brown for $355,000.

On Oct. 29, 2025, property located at 286 Gary Dr., Town of Owego, from Michael and Cheryl Saccucci to Dakota Racan and Zacharia Carey for $530,000.

On Oct. 29, 2025, property located at 1741 Rt. 79, Town of Richford, from Karen Brame to Vernon II and Michelle Gehm for $45,000.

On Oct. 29, 2025, property located at 4 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Timothy Clark to Jacob Raichlin for $125,000.

On Oct. 29, 2025, property located at 108 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Perry and Loraine Vickery and Lillie Tucker to Ethan Filipovic for $252,000.

On Oct. 30, 2025, property located at 41 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from John and Leigh Boyer to Emily and Andrew Kuebler for $399,000.

On Oct. 30, 2025, property located at 1552 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Douglas Stoner and James White to Matthew Frisbie for $95,000.

On Oct. 30, 2025, property located at 18 Eleanor Lane, Town of Spencer, from Kathleen Wimsatt to Justin Kemp for $112,000.

On Oct. 31, 2025, property located at 94 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Raymond Ostrander II to Francis Carney Jr. for $129,000.

On Oct. 31, 2025, property located at 4280 St. Rt. 434, Town of Owego, from Tioga County to Beverly Brown for $124,000.

On Nov. 1, 2025, property located at 13147 St. Rt. 38, Town of Richford, from Brian Donegan and Riann Warren to Ashley and Francis Lavore Jr., for $215,000.

On Nov. 3, 2025, property located at 136 Southside Dr., Village of Owego, from Gail, Kimberly, and Steven Haskell and Pamela Fox to Timothy and Sarah Reeves for $100,000.

On Nov. 3, 2025, property located at 2962 Lamb Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Donald Karpensky and Kelly Brady-Karpensky to Jared Martin for $60,000.

On Nov. 3, 2025, property located at 17 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Kevin Papendick and Mary Lou Szalach to Justin and Rebecca Pint for $100,000.