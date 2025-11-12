Downtown Owego Merchants to Showcase the Holidays

— Holiday Showcase to welcome Santa, highlight windows, and take the lead on holiday shopping this season with store specials and more —

By Wendy Post

Shop small, and shop local. Every dollar spent locally helps to spur the economy, keep it vibrant, and maintain that cool factor that Owego gained in 2009 when it was voted on nationally and named the Coolest Small Town in America by Budget Travel magazine.

With the quaint shops, historic buildings, and activities that fill the streets of the historic downtown district throughout the year, Owego still ranks, in my book, as the Coolest Small Town in America.

Exciting holiday plans are underway for Saturday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as the Historic Owego Marketplace presents the Holiday Showcase in downtown Owego, an event that marks the beginning of the holiday season.

Santa and his elves will be arriving in a beautiful horse and carriage at noon and will be at Spellbound Books on Church St., so stop by for a visit.

According to one of the organizers, Pat Hansen, there will also be jugglers, a magician, and much more.

As for the merchants, there will be specials throughout the event, and a window contest will also be taking place to see whose storefront has a creative edge this holiday season. Look for the QR Code on the window and vote!

You can visit www.owego.org to learn more!