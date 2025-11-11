Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 27, 2025 through Nov. 2, 2025 there were 164 calls for service, 12 traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents. There were four Mental Health Holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Sarah J. Nelson, 39, Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (misdemeanor), and Uninsured Motor Vehicle (violation) following a traffic stop on W. Main Street. Nelson was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Justin J. Layden, 38, Ithaca, N.Y, was picked up on two separate arrest warrants for shoplifting – petit larceny (misdemeanor), due to failure to appear in court. Layden was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

Andrew B. Carter, 24, Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for shoplifting – petit larceny (misdemeanor) due to failure to appear in court. Carter was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

Daniel E. Webb, 40, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant from New York State parole due to parole violations. Webb was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court; he was held in custody pending further NYS Parole proceedings.

Scott A. Anderson, 56, Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (misdemeanor), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (violation), and inadequate muffler following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Anderson was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.