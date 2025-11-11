TOI Offers Free Weatherization Services to Help Residents Cut Energy Costs

As winter approaches and heating bills begin to climb, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) is offering a lifeline to residents of Tioga and Broome Counties through its Weatherization Assistance Program. This initiative provides free energy-saving upgrades to eligible homeowners and renters, helping families stay warm while reducing monthly utility expenses.

The program includes professional services such as insulation installation, air sealing, ventilation improvements, and health and safety repairs. These enhancements not only lower heating and cooling costs but also improve indoor air quality, create safer living conditions, and can even increase the value of a home.

TOI’s weatherization services are available to single-family homes, manufactured homes, and rental units (with landlord permission). Whether you’re a homeowner or a tenant, you may qualify for a free energy audit to assess your home’s efficiency and identify areas for improvement.

“Many families are feeling the pinch of rising energy costs,” said Chet Babcock, Energy Services Director.

“When a home is properly weatherized, it becomes more than just energy efficient; it becomes a safer, healthier place to call home. We’ve seen families save hundreds of dollars a year after weatherization, which means more room in the budget for groceries, medicine, or other household essentials.”

TOI also works with landlords to weatherize single-family and manufactured homes, and multi-unit complexes. With minimal disruption to tenants, TOI’s team delivers high-quality upgrades that make units more energy efficient and attractive to renters.

Applications are now being accepted. Residents interested in learning more about applying for the program are encouraged to contact TOI’s Energy Services office at (607) 687-0944 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.