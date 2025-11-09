What’s Happening for the week of November 9, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

Narcotics Anonymous: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, beginning Nov. 6 until Dec. 25. These are open meetings. Please use the parking lot in the rear of the church; meetings are held in the Great Hall (upstairs).

Operation Green Light 2025: From Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, green bulbs are available while supplies last at the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, 56 Main St., Owego. Shine a light of hope and support for our veterans and their families by changing one light to green.

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

GriefShare Support Group hosted by Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Held on Mondays through Jan. 5, 2026 at 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-register at griefshare.org.

OCTOBER 29 to DECEMBER 10

Seven Days of Holiday Vendors and Crafters, 5-8 p.m., to be held every Wednesday until Dec. 10, Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Vendors and crafters will be displaying their wares for the holiday season. The public is welcome; there will be weekly dinners available for $12. If vendors or crafters would like to join them to display their wares, contact Diane Szluka at (607) 312-0221.

NOVEMBER 7 and 8

“Loop by Loop” Hooked Rug Show; Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal. Offering classes to learn how to hook from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days. Classes are free. Send registration to pcluck01@gmail.com. Seats are limited to 10.

NOVEMBER 8

Halsey Valley Fire Department Pancake Supper, 4-8 p.m., 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. Includes all you can-eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, homemade donuts, and more for a donation.

Kids’ Art Class – Autumn Tree Scene: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Space is limited, and registration is required; call (607) 625-3333.

NOVEMBER 9

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 10

Newark Valley Community Connection Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Veterans eat for free. RSVPs appreciated. Lunch will be pulled pork, potatoes, and salad and will include a presentation on “Muskies of the Susquehanna,” presented by Joe Onofrio.

NOVEMBER 11

The Owego Lions are holding a Doug’s Fish Fry benefit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Price Chopper Plaza, located on W. Main Street in Owego. To place an order, call (607) 753-9184 ext. 2 before 4 p.m.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzz’s Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed to honor Veterans Day. The library will reopen on Nov. 12 at noon. You can always reserve books online at www.spaldinglibrary.org.

NOVEMBER 12

The Athens Senior Citizens will meet at noon for a dish to pass luncheon at Athens Wesleyan Church, located at 3903 Wilawana Rd. in Sayre, Pa. Bring a dish to pass, your own table service, and a drink. Coffee is provided. There will be music by Alice and Jim Vanderhoof. New guests are always welcome.

The 2026 Tentative Tioga County Budget Hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Eleventh Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2025 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Kids’ Crafts, 3 to 4 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to make sponge-painted turkeys and beaded corn. FREE!

NOVEMBER 13

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club – And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Making Homemade Nut Butters, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy samples and recipes to take home. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

NOVEMBER 14

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about owls. Play time with blocks will follow the 11a.m. session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

NOVEMBER 15

Holiday Showcase, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Owego. Santa will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage; there will be music, entertainment, in-store specials, and much more. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Tales Atop A Russian Stove Free Youth Art Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Registration is required, for more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.

Free New York State Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Lunch is provided. Snowmobilers who are ages 10 (a copy of the birth certificate is required for proof of age) through 18 (need not be club members). Available to any snowmobilers and their children aged 10 and up. New snowmobilers of all ages are also welcome. Hosted by the Tioga Ridge Runners. CLASS IS LIMITED TO THE FIRST 50 STUDENTS. To register, visit Parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles. For more information, call (607) 239-1175.

Spaghetti supper, 6-8 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd. Donations are appreciated, including one non-perishable food item for the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW), sponsored by the Broome County Council of Churches.

Christmas Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 932 W. River Rd., Nichols.

“Furry Buddy Rescue” Bingo Fundraiser, 1 to 4 p.m., Kelly’s Sports Bar, 102 N. Page St., Endicott. Raffle baskets will also be available.

NOVEMBER 16

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Owego Rotary’s 15th Annual Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Free entry and free parking. Handcrafted gifts perfect for special people on your holiday list. Over 30 tables plus Rotary’s huge basket raffle, 50/50 and bake sale. Rotary’s proceeds are donated to the Rotary Foundation’s campaign to eradicate polio.

Linden Foster will present the Young Artists Series Recital of the American Guild of Organists at 5 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, located at 44 Main St. in Binghamton. Linden is a junior organ performance major at Houghton University and a native of Candor.

NOVEMBER 17

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

Christmas Market applications are available at the Spalding Memorial Library! The deadline for vendors to apply is Nov. 17. The market will be held on Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit www.spaldinglibrary.org to download an application. Call the library with any questions at (570) 888-7117.

NOVEMBER 18

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzz’s Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Each workshop has a nutrition lesson and cooking demonstration, complete with free samples to enjoy. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

NOVEMBER 19

Contemporary Book Club: Herod and Mary by Kathie Lee Gifford, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

NOVEMBER 20

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club – The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Line dancing is back with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Thanksgiving Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes roasted turkey with gravy, traditional side dishes, and pumpkin pie. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Suggested contribution of $5 for those aged 60+, $7 for those under 60. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

NOVEMBER 21

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Menu includes fish almondine, sides, dessert, and a beverage. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

NOVEMBER 22

Surviving the Holidays (for those grieving the loss of a loved one), 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-register at GriefShare.org/holidays.

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 300 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Huge variety of homemade crafts and lunch is available.

Grateful Dead Tribute Concert featuring Mike Frank and Friends and Crooked River Saints, doors open at 6 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Presented by the Tioga Arts Council. Visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org for details.

NOVEMBER 23

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 24

Jane Austen Movie Club – Pride and Prejudice, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 25

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzz’s Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 26

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 25 by 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or online: www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

NOVEMBER 27

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 27 and 28

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed. The Library will reopen on Nov. 29 for the Christmas Market. You can always reserve books by visiting www.spaldinglibrary.org.

NOVEMBER 30

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego.

DECEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 14

Advent Jazz Vespers by the Presbybop Quintet, 4 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. The Christmas Eve Band will present seasonal vespers featuring the immortal music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Light snacks available in Fellowship Hall at 3 p.m. before the event.

DECEMBER 17

Contemporary Book Club: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.