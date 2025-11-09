A Pastor’s Thoughts: Gratitude List

By Carolyn and Bruce Gillette, co-pastors of the First Presbyterian Union Church, Owego —

One of the things we enjoy seeing every Sunday in the sanctuary of the oldest church in Owego (First Presbyterian Union Church) is the quote from Psalm 100 above the organ pipes in the front of the sanctuary: “Enter His Gates with Thanksgiving.” Being grateful is central to a life of faith.

Bernie S. Siegel is a gifted doctor who is known for his holistic care (body, mind, and spirit) of people with cancer. He has gained wisdom from his patients who have taught him how precious life is and how to live fully.

Dr. Siegel has written several popular books. Healing Insights of the Masters offers some good guideposts for living (p. 41) that, while common sense, are truths we all need to be reminded of:

Live life to the fullest; no one knows what will happen tomorrow.

Accept what comes; use it to master the art of living.

Worrying won’t help. Live one day at a time.

Share hope with people. Remember, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

No one knows the power of the individual.

Keep trying.

It’s all right to show emotions.

Don’t stop dreaming.

God is always there to help.

Don’t wait for tragedy; say it today, “I love you and I’m glad you are alive.”

In a more recent book, 101 Exercises for the Soul: A Divine Workout Plan for Body, Mind, and Spirit, Dr. Siegel has his first exercise (p. 8) that is a good one for this November when we give thanks.

Gratitude List: Something to Remember

Why are you living this life? Do you ever stop to think about it? Or are you too busy complaining and whining? Gratitude is one of the best ways to improve your attitude and feel better. You can’t be troubled and grateful at the same time. This exercise can be repeated often and will always yield the same results. Get a pen and paper, and sit down in a quiet place where you won’t be interrupted.

Start by making a list of at least twenty things you are grateful for in your life. You might start with basic necessities like having a roof over your head, a chair to sit on, food to eat, a warm bed at night, and so on. Then continue with the more meaningful and personal areas of your life, such as your friends, family, work, pets, and health.

When you finish, display the list where you will see it often, especially when troubling thoughts start surfacing. Keep adding to your list over the next several weeks, and take the time every day to read it to remind yourself of all the things in your life you are grateful for.

George Herbert has a simple prayer that is worth repeating: “O Thou who hast given us so much, mercifully grant us one thing more — a grateful heart.”