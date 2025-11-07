TCHS celebrates ‘O Tannenbaum’; Museum’s annual fundraiser now open until December 13

By Wendy Post —

“O Tannenbaum,” known as “Oh Christmas Tree” in English, opened up the Tioga County Historical Society Museum’s annual fundraiser and auction. Walking into a magical world of Christmas at the museum, guests can bid on decorated trees, many containing gifts, as well as wreaths and a variety of other items. Opening on Nov. 7, the exhibit and bidding continue until Dec. 13, the final day of the exhibit.

According to Gerald Smith, TCHS director, this year they have over 120 items to bid on, including 82 items up for auction, 35 trees, and 11 wreaths. The fundraiser brings in about $15,000 each year, and Smith is hoping to exceed that goal this year to enable funding for upcoming programs and exhibits.

Smith served as the former Broome County and City of Binghamton historian and took on the TCHS in November 2023. This will be his third “O Tannenbaum,” with his vision unfolding each year.

Pat Hansen, Historic Owego Marketplace president and former owner of the Hand of Man in Owego, along with her sister, Chirya, was brought in to add a special touch to the museum this year, offering a bolstering holiday display upon entry into the museum, and then decorating the main hall, walls, and all-around exhibits with holiday crafts and items that express the spirit of “O Tannenbaum.”

On Tuesday, the small crew was putting the finishing touches on the display. Melissa Ricklefs was unraveling garland to complement the tree display. Ricklefs also wrangled with the Grinch in an attempt to place him on the museum’s original Monarch motorcycle on display.

The finishing touches were nearly complete, and just in time for a planned ribbon-cutting on Friday, Nov. 7, to officiate the opening of the fundraising exhibit.

Through the exhibit’s opening, there will be entertainment every Saturday. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be available to greet children every Saturday from 1-3 p.m. beginning on Nov. 22, and until the conclusion of the exhibit and auction on Dec. 13.

For guests, the exhibit will be open during museum hours of Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 110 Front St. in Owego. You can call the museum at (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org for more information.