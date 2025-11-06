Veterans Day Dinner taking place in Newark Valley on November 11

The Newark Valley Historical Society invites veterans and their spouses or guests from Speedsville, Richford, Berkshire, and Newark Valley to a free dinner at the Newark Valley Fire Station on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. Spouses of deceased veterans are also invited.

Please make reservations by calling the Historical Society office at (607) 642-9516 and leave your name and how many will attend. For further information or questions, call Marcia Kiechle at (607) 642-8967.