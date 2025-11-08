Honoring Veterans on November 11 

Honoring Veterans on November 11 The late Jim Raftis Sr., on the left, tirelessly served the veterans community, and his loss is felt as we gather to honor ALL veterans on Veterans Day, a ceremony that Raftis coordinated for years. In this photo, a Scout from Troop 60 reads names from the list of 175 fallen Tioga County heroes during a Memorial Day ceremony in Owego, N.Y.; a ceremony in which Raftis served as chairman. (File Photo / JoAnn R. Walter)

Posted By: psadvert November 8, 2025

By Wendy Post —

In keeping with tradition, aided for many years by VFW member Jim Raftis, who is truly missed, the VFW Post 1371 will proudly continue its remembrance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11 with a service to be held at the Post Home at 11 a.m.

Traditionally, ALL VETERANS are honored on this day.

A very informative and respectful ceremony is being planned. A luncheon, which is free for all veterans and their families will be served following the service downstairs in the Post. 

Dorolyn Perry, Veteran and Family Support Chairman for the Post’s Auxiliary, wants to thank all veterans for their service to this country.

