Honoring Veterans on November 11 

By Wendy Post —

In keeping with tradition, aided for many years by VFW member Jim Raftis, who is truly missed, the VFW Post 1371 will proudly continue its remembrance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11 with a service to be held at the Post Home at 11 a.m.

Traditionally, ALL VETERANS are honored on this day.

A very informative and respectful ceremony is being planned. A luncheon, which is free for all veterans and their families will be served following the service downstairs in the Post.

Dorolyn Perry, Veteran and Family Support Chairman for the Post’s Auxiliary, wants to thank all veterans for their service to this country.