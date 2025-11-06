TAC presents solo exhibition by Natalia Dadamio in November

Tioga Arts Council recently announced that they will present a solo exhibition by Natalie Dadamio titled “Unbounded: Breaking Free From Traditional Constraints.”

The exhibition opens on First Friday, Nov. 7, from 5 – 8 p.m. at TAC, located at 179 Front St. in Owego. There will be an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. Following the opening, the exhibition will be on display at TAC from Nov. 8-19, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

The Divine Dance of RE presents torn and reassembled works on paper, each piece carrying the resonance of memory and becoming. The titles, formed entirely of RE words, gesture toward cycles of transformation and the ways we continually remember, reimagine, and renew ourselves. Scattered forms echo constellation points of connection between past and future, tracing a choreography of memory, energy, and possibility. At once map and ritual, the installation celebrates continuity, transformation, and the eternal dance of a deeper return to ourselves and each other.

Natalie Dadamio is a fervent mixed media abstract expressionist whose artistic journey has been nothing of the ordinary. With a Bachelor’s degree in experimental film from Binghamton University, as well as a heightened love for all things odd, eccentric, and experimental, Natalie now draws on her past history, experiences, and expertise to create colorful, raw, and expressive mixed-media artworks.

To learn more about Natalie Dadamio, visit www.nataliedadamio.com. For additional information about TAC, contact: tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) made this exhibition possible.