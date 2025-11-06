Owego Originals Celebrates Ten Years of Live Music; November 7 event to feature national touring artist Dylan Doyle

Owego Originals, a hometown favorite since 1992, featuring Originals Bar and Lounge (est. 2014), celebrates 10 years of bringing live music to Owego on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

Every Friday night, Originals Bar and Lounge hosts the best in regional and local talent, with a strong focus on making the musicians the stars of the night. The TVs go dark, the lights dim, and a variety of music styles from original songs, folk, blues, and rock take center stage. Accompanied by the full Originals menu of food and drinks, Friday has become a go-to for many local music lovers!

To celebrate, Originals will be hosting a 10 years of live music party with food and drink specials, gift card giveaways, complimentary desserts, and of course, live music.

“We chose Friday at 7 p.m. for our ‘live music nights’ to provide an opportunity for music lovers to enjoy dinner and a show without having to burn the midnight oil to see it,” said Bradley Crews, manager of Owego Originals. “Our goal was to celebrate local talent, but also expand our reach to Ithaca, Elmira, Syracuse, and bring as many new faces to Owego as possible, and we can’t wait to introduce our crowd to Dylan Doyle!”

Dylan Doyle, with his gritty guitar playing, poetic songwriting, and powerful stage presence, has been reaching a growing national and international audience for almost a decade. Touring nationally since 15, Dylan has matured far beyond his 26 years, creating his own style of music that weaves a tapestry between funk, RnB, and jazz.

“Through his music and stage presence, he effortlessly leads audiences on a unique journey full of emotion, sure to make you want to laugh, cry, and get up and dance.”

The Lounge invites everyone to come out and experience the music of Dylan Doyls while helping the Lake Street establishment in Owego celebrate ten years of bringing live music to Owego.

Originals Bar and Lounge is located in the center of the downtown district of Owego at 25 Lake St. Visit Owegooriginals.com to learn more!