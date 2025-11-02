Tioga Cemetery Announces It Will Continue as an Official Location for the 2025 National Wreaths Across America Day

— The cemetery will join the more than 4,900 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor, and Teach on December 13 —

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) recently announced that Tioga Cemetery in Owego, N.Y. has once again joined in the yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach as an official location for 2025. This is the fourth year that the cemetery will participate in this national program.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national, yearlong movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service but to teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

This year, there will be more than 4,900 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, with more than three million volunteers coming together.

The goal for Tioga Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 702 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country are never forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time, energy, and resources to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve, and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and because of their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow and touch new people each year.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for Tioga Cemetery are invited to visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/171877/Overview/?relatedId=0 to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.