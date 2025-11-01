Prepare to Fall Back: Daylight Saving Time Ends This Weekend

By Joann Waterhouse —

As the seasons shift and autumn deepens, residents across the United States are reminded to set their clocks back one hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) comes to an end. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, clocks will fall back one hour, marking the return to Standard Time.

This biannual time change offers an extra hour of sleep and signals shorter days and longer nights as winter approaches. The time shift is also a timely reminder to check and replace batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

As colder weather approaches, residents are also encouraged to inspect heating equipment, clean chimneys, and review home escape plans with all family members. Taking these precautions helps ensure a safe and fire-free winter season.

While the extra hour of rest is welcome, the end of Daylight Saving Time can disrupt sleep patterns and daily routines. Everyone is encouraged to adjust their schedules gradually and be mindful of changes in daylight, especially during morning and evening commutes.

Tips for a Smooth Transition: begin adjusting your sleep schedule a few days in advance; use the extra hour to rest and recharge; be cautious on the roads as visibility decreases earlier in the evening; and take advantage of the morning light for outdoor activities.

There are two states that have opted out of daylight saving time and don’t change their clocks. Those two states are Arizona and Hawaii. For everyone else, the clock falls back and will spring ahead again when daylight saving time resumes on March 8, 2026.