Newark Valley Fire Department Hosts Fire Prevention Program for Kindergartners

By Joann Waterhouse —

The Newark Valley Fire Department recently hosted its annual Fire Prevention Program for kindergarten students at the fire station, located at 7151 State Route 38. The event provided an exciting and educational experience that combined hands-on learning with important safety lessons.

The program featured the Broome County Firemen’s Association Fire Safety Trailer, an elaborate and highly effective teaching simulator used throughout the region. The trailer allows children to experience real-life scenarios in a safe and controlled setting, helping them understand how to identify potential fire hazards in the home, what to do if smoke is present, and how to make a safe escape.

During the sessions, children learned to recognize common household dangers, such as unattended stoves, candles, and overloaded outlets, and practiced their responses during a simulated house fire.

When the trailer filled with harmless, artificial smoke, the students demonstrated what they had learned by safely “escaping” through a back window. The hands-on exercise reinforced lessons about staying low to the ground, following escape routes, and never re-entering a burning building.

Firefighters from the Newark Valley Fire Department were on hand to assist with the demonstrations. They guided students through the trailer, showcased the fire trucks and their equipment, and explained the role of protective gear. The young participants had the opportunity to see up close how firefighters prepare for emergencies and to ask questions about the tools and vehicles used in fire response.

Firefighters also reminded the children not to be afraid if they ever see a firefighter dressed in full protective gear, including masks and breathing apparatus. While the appearance can seem scary, the firefighters explained that the equipment helps them stay safe so they can find and help people during a fire.

“Demonstrations like this help children recognize that the person behind the gear is there to protect them,” the firefighters added.

The day consisted of four sessions: 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 11 a.m. to – 11:45 a.m., followed by a break for lunch provided by the Newark Valley Fire Department Auxiliary, who also welcomed guests to join. The final session, from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., was held for local homeschool students, ensuring that all young learners in the community could participate in the program.

Behind the scenes, Marty Schneider, wife of firefighter Ken Schneider, played a key role in the day’s success. Marty served as the program’s 911 operator during the demonstrations, guiding the children through the process of making an emergency call and was also responsible for operating the simulator’s smoke system. Her efforts helped create a realistic learning environment that emphasized calm, quick thinking in emergency situations.

Bob also assisted with teaching the students how to correctly dial 911 and participated in the fire safety demonstrations inside the simulator, ensuring that each child understood the importance of staying calm and giving clear information during an emergency.

“Fire safety education at a young age is one of the most important things we can do as a department,” said Ken Schneider, Newark Valley Fire Department fire prevention officer.

“When children learn what to do early on, they not only protect themselves but often share those lessons with their families. We’re proud to partner with local schools and the Broome County Firemen’s Association to make this program possible every year.”

The Newark Valley Fire Department extends its sincere appreciation to the Broome County Firemen’s Association for the use of the Fire Safety Trailer, to the Auxiliary for their support and hospitality, and to all firefighters and volunteers who made the event a success. The department remains committed to promoting fire safety awareness throughout the community and looks forward to continuing its outreach programs in the years ahead.