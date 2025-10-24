Millco Cabin Supply offers custom work

By JoAnn R. Walter —

For individuals on the hunt for wood products for their special projects or new builds, there is another good choice out of Tioga County. Jonathon Miller, the owner and operator of Millco Cabin Supply, offers a variety of products and services that will appeal to those who are looking for quality workmanship made locally.

Millco Cabin Supply is located at 44 Brewer Rd. in Candor, N.Y., and is surrounded by rolling hills with a scenic view. Miller opened his business just over a year ago and produces wood products for those who are building or remodeling cabins, as well as for other home remodeling projects, such as wood paneling or floors. Miller also builds smaller-sized structures, like sheds for various uses.

Miller and his family relocated to Tioga County from Holmes County, Ohio, and are one of upwards of 19 families who have settled in the community along with their fellow Amish. The area of Ohio where the Millers came from, Jonathon said, had become overcrowded and commercialized. Holmes County, Ohio, is home to one of the largest Amish communities in the U.S.

Tioga County, Miller said, offered affordable land, and overall his family is enjoying the more peaceful living experience. Miller also noted that there seems to be more opportunity for self-employment in Tioga County.

Working with wood since he was 16, Miller said operating his own business had been a personal goal and one he hopes will be fruitful for a long period of time. In addition to those from Tioga County, Miller said he is open to working with customers from neighboring counties, too.

Millco Cabin Supply offers a variety of services centered around custom planing and custom profiles. From tongue-and-groove siding to tongue-and-groove flooring, log siding, shiplap, cabin logs, and more, the products are produced on a Cantek C230-6, six-head planer/moulder.

Miller remarked, “For custom planing and custom profiles, the options are endless!”

For log homes, the eastern white pine is the most popular, and Miller commented, “Although hemlock or any other species could be considered as well.”

Miller sources his wood from local mills and also from Ohio and the New England states. For kiln-dried lumber, Miller explained that he hasn’t found a good source yet for pine in large quantities, so that is an example of where he needs to source further.

A recent project he completed was installing a 2,500 square foot ceiling in pine and finishing it off with whitewash sealer. Miller has also produced and completed several small cabins and described them as “get-away” cabins for individuals who are seeking a “home away from home.”

During the summer, Miller took on log home and cabin maintenance projects, which included taking off old finish and applying new stain and sealer, and other repairs that replaced rotted wood and siding.

Miller invites you to contact him at (607) 236-1112, and to set up an appointment to visit his cabin office to discuss new builds or special projects.